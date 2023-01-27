Not for the faint of heart: Chicago BISC topples Lycée Français de Chicago 57-52

Chicago BISC finally found a way to top Lycée Français de Chicago 57-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Lycée Français de Chicago faced off against Evanston Beacon and Chicago BISC took on Chicago Waldorf on January 18 at Chicago Waldorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.