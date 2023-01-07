Northbrook Glenbrook North stops Chicago St. Ignatius in snug affair 65-57

Northbrook Glenbrook North showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago St. Ignatius squad for a 65-57 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
Recently on December 30, Chicago St. Ignatius squared off with Bolingbrook in a basketball game. For more, click here.
