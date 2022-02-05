Northbrook Glenbrook North nips Chicago Taft in scare 57-52

Northbrook Glenbrook North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-52 victory over Chicago Taft in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Northbrook Glenbrook North faced off against Chicago Mather and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Prosser on January 28 at Chicago Taft High School. For a full recap, click here.
