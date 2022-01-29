Northbrook Glenbrook North imposes its will on Chicago Mather 82-48

Northbrook Glenbrook North rolled past Chicago Mather for a comfortable 82-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 29.
In recent action on January 17, Northbrook Glenbrook North faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Prosser on January 21 at Chicago Mather High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.