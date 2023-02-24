Normal, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Yorkville 61-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.

Recently on Feb. 17, Normal squared off with Normal West in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.