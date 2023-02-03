Normal trucked Danville on the road to a 52-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Normal and Danville squared off with January 7, 2022 at Normal Community High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Danville faced off against Urbana . For results, click here. Normal took on Peoria on January 27 at Peoria High School. Click here for a recap.

