NORMAL – It was hard to argue with Normal West High School’s offensive efficiency during a 71 percent first-half shooting effort Friday.

Yet offensive production was another matter entirely as Morton parlayed its preferred slower pace to a six-point halftime edge.

As the Wildcats sped up the Potters, their scoring frequency followed during a 62-53 victory in the championship game of the West Class 3A Regional.

“We just came out firing,” West guard Nate Moore said of the second half. “They’re a slow pace team. They try to score 40 a game, and we like to score 60 to 70 a game. We came out going fast like how we like to play and pretty much ran them off the court at that point.”

Morton held a 32-24 lead early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats turned that around to carry a 38-34 margin into the fourth period and led by as many as 12 down the stretch.

West improved to 19-14 and will take on No. 3-ranked Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional.

Bombs away

Morton, which finished at 22-11, received four first half NBA distance 3-pointers from Gus Rugaard and led 30-24 at the half.

“The first two quarters we did a great job controlling the tempo, playing at our pace and getting catches where we wanted,” Potters coach Matt Franks said.

“We had to stay attached to Rugaard. He was making shots and making shots off screens and off of movements,” said West coach Ed Hafermann. “I challenged Nate Moore at halftime.

"You’ve got to stick with him and challenge every shot. I’m really proud of Nate to accept that challenge defensively and taking that next step as a player.”

Rugaard did not attempt a second-half shot until connecting on a 3-pointer in the final minute. The junior finished with 17 points.

“We had to lock him down. He was hitting a lot in the first half,” Moore said. “I had to start face guarding him, and I held him to three points the second half.”

Assuming control

Gavin Camp’s 3-pointer at the 50-second mark of the third quarter handed West a 38-34 edge. Morton held for the final shot of the quarter, but the Wildcats’ defense prevented the Potters from getting one off in time.

Camp nailed another trey to start the fourth quarter, and Logan Sluder’s 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark extended the West advantage to 46-38.

“Coach was on us at halftime that we had to turn it around fast,” said Camp, who scored nine of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. “We knew what we had to do so we did it. We were getting the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them do their thing, just push the ball on them.”

Moore connected on his first seven shots from the floor and totaled 21 points. Kylen Smith and Tanner Cupples chipped in eight points apiece for the Wildcats.

Sizzling shooting

West closed at 63 percent from the field (24 of 38) and sank 8 of 11 from beyond the arc for 73 percent.

“We were trying to get the ball in the middle against their zone and be able to attack and make good decisions with the basketball,” Hafermann said. “Kylen did a really good job of that and so did Tanner.”

“They just got hot. You’ve got to give them credit. They hit a lot of shots,” said Franks. “We knew they were a dangerous group and had a lot of kids who can score.”

Morton finished at 47 percent from the floor (18 of 38) and made all 10 of its free throws.

Another accomplishment

West added a regional title to an Intercity Tournament championship and a share of the Big 12 Conference crown.

“It is a successful season,” Hafermann said. “We talk about these players leaving some type of legacy, especially for our seniors. I believe they’re doing that right now.”

