A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Normal West nabbed it to nudge past Bloomington 78-71 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Normal West and Bloomington squared off with December 10, 2021 at Bloomington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Normal West faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin . Click here for a recap. Bloomington took on Springfield Lanphier on February 9 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.