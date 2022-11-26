Normal West slips past NCHS, to face Central Catholic for title; Funk paces U High over BHS

BLOOMINGTON — Normal West didn't bring much experience into this season. Despite that, the Wildcats haven't shown a lot of nerves thus far in the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament at Shirk Center.

"A lot of us played in the summer so we all have chemistry," said West junior guard Nate Moore. "In practice we pick each other up."

On Monday night, the Wildcats will be trying to pick up the tourney's first-place trophy.

Trailing rival Normal Community by a point with less than a minute left Saturday at Shirk Center, West didn't flinch. Gavin Camp's driving fast-break layup with 40 seconds left gave the Wildcats the lead and they hung on at the end to edge the Ironmen, 62-60.

Kylen Smith's 23 points led the Wildcats, who improved to 2-1 in the tourney. They'll meet Central Catholic, also 2-1, in Monday's finale at 7:30 p.m. for the title.

Mason Funk found his shooting groove for U High in Saturday's second game. The senior forward sank six 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the Pioneers ended BHS' title hopes with a 58-48 win.

"We expect that from Mason and honestly are surprised it took him three games to get that going," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell, whose team finished 2-2 in the tourney. "But when he makes shots like that, and with his length and ability to finish at the rim, he's very hard to guard."

BHS faces NCHS, with both teams at 1-2 in the tourney, at 6 p.m. Monday.

West-NCHS

The Wildcats had a big size disadvantage going against an NCHS front line of 6-foot-9, 255-pound Jaheem Webber, 6-6 Kobe Walker, 6-5 Adam Pogge and a couple other 6-4 bodies.

"We felt it was two contrasting styles of play with Normal with their bigs and injured with their point guard (Braylon Roman), and we have quickness," said West head coach Ed Hafermann. "We wanted to exploit that and it just worked out for us."

NCHS' Dexter Niekamp, a 6-4 junior forward, turned a 58-54 deficit into a 59-58 lead with a 3-pointer and layup with 1:27 left.

Webber then blocked West's CJ Wilson, but the Ironmen couldn't convert at the other end. Camp got free for a layup to give the Wildcats the lead.

NCHS misfired again, the Wildcats got the rebound and West's Logan Sluder sank two free throws for a 62-59 lead with 5.7 seconds left. After a couple timeouts, NCHS got the ball in the corner to Brady Starkey, who sank three 3-pointers in the first half.

Starkey was fouled on a 3-point attempt. However, he was short on the first free throw. After making the second, Starkey purposely missed the third and tracked down the rebound. But he couldn't convert a hurried shot as the buzzer sounded.

"It was just heart, really," said Moore of West's comeback in the last minute. "Against Bloomington (in a loss Friday), we didn't put all of it out there, and this game we knew we had to come back if we wanted to get the trophy. We had to come harder, quicker and all that."

Moore added 15 points, while Camp and Sluder each scored nine.

Senior forward Owen Meyers paced the Ironmen (1-3 overall) with 18 points. Webber contributed 12 points and nine rebounds while battling foul problems that have plagued him during the season's first week.

"They're really hard to guard," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "They spread you out and can drive and shoot 3s. We had a hard time staying in front of them. I thought they had a great game plan for us. But we had a chance to win."

After dealing with NCHS' huge size, West faces a different kind of challenge Monday night. Hafermann knows limiting Central Catholic junior sharpshooter Cole Certa, who has scored 97 points in the first three games, could be the difference.

"We'll definitely need to go back and look at some film and figure out how to put the clamps down on Certa because he's a good player," said Hafermann.

U High-BHS

The Pioneers started the Intercity tourney by beating NCHS before suffering a nine-point loss to West and one-point overtime setback to Central Catholic on Friday.

"After tough two losses, I had to pick it up a little bit and help the team win and go 2-2 in the tournament," said Funk.

He did just that. Funk went 9 of 14 attempts from the field, including 6 of 11 from distance, and made all free three throws while grabbing six rebounds.

Funk's pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter extended a three-point halftime lead to 32-24. BHS got within 36-33 after three quarters before forward Ty Minor's two 3-pointers gave U High a 44-37 lead with 5:28 left.

John Shuey's 3-pointer closed the gap to 46-42 with 3:50 left, but that was as close as the Raiders got.

Minor contributed 13 points for the Pioneers while Ty Blake had 11.

"I'm proud of our kids," said McDowell. "We had four games in six days. For us to have those legs and make that adjustment from the previous night and go and fight and grab defensive rebounds, that's how we're going to win basketball games."

Shuey and Niko Newsome each scored 14 points to pace BHS. Adam Beasley chipped in 10 points.

"We didn't have any fight on the defensive end," said BHS head coach Spencer Johnson. "I challenged our guys after the first game Monday against Central Catholic to challenge the other team's best player. I felt we didn't do a good job tonight with Funk.

"He got off to an early start and got hot, and we didn't cut his water off. I told the guys it's going to be tough to beat good teams when you let their best players have good games."