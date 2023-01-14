Normal West slides past East Peoria in fretful clash 57-53

Normal West survived East Peoria in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 9, East Peoria faced off against East Moline United Township and Normal West took on Peoria Manual on January 6 at Peoria Manual High School. For a full recap, click here.
