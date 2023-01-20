Normal West pockets narrow victory over Peoria 60-58

The cardiac kids of Normal West unleashed every advantage to outlast Peoria 60-58 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Peoria and Normal West played in a 63-61 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Normal West faced off against Kankakee and Peoria took on Bloomington on January 13 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
