Normal West passes stress test against Peoria Notre Dame 61-50

Normal West turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 61-50 win over Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West faced off on December 17, 2021 at Normal West High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Normal and Normal West took on O'Fallon on January 21 at Normal West High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.