Normal West mows down Yorkville Christian 87-64

Normal West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Yorkville Christian 87-64 at Yorkville Christian High on December 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Yorkville Christian faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Mt Zion on December 13 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.