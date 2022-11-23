Normal West makes sparkling debut by beating U High; NCHS withstands Certa's second-half flurry to edge Saints

BLOOMINGTON — When the Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament began Monday night, Normal West had the bye and didn't step on the Shirk Center floor.

That meant the Wildcats made their debut in Wednesday's second round against University High, which was coming off an impressive win against Normal Community.

"The first half our guys were a little bit tight. I was watching them in warmups. We were missing about every layup," said West head coach Ed Hafermann. "They (U High) had a game under their belt, but it's nice to scout and see some of their sets and personnel."

By the end of the night, West was the only undefeated team left in what is shaping up as anyone's tourney.

Senior guard Kylen Smith came off the West bench and scored 22 points. He keyed a run that started midway through the third quarter and put the Wildcats in control as they downed U High, 63-54.

The nightcap featured a physical battle between NCHS and Central Catholic that often resembled a wrestling match. The Ironmen built a big lead in the first half and withstood a second-half onslaught by junior sharpshooter Cole Certa to post a 52-49 victory.

"We were really disappointed with our defensive effort Monday night and our toughness," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig of a 67-59 loss to U High. "We really did a lot better job. You look and Cole Certa had 29 points, and I felt we did a really good job on him. I felt like we didn't give him any open looks. He's the real deal."

The tourney continues Friday. U High (1-1) faces Central Catholic (1-1) at 6 p.m. followed by West against Bloomington (0-1) at 7:30.

West-U High

The Wildcats were at a severe height disadvantage against U High. But the 6-foot-1 Smith and West's other guards turned that into an advantage with their quickness in spreading out the Pioneers and attacking the rim.

"Coach always emphasizes, 'Like the 3, love the rim.' I wanted to get to the rim," said Smith. "That's always an easier shot for us to take. I just got to the rim a lot."

West trailed 36-33 before going on a 17-4 run, with Smith scoring seven of those points, to open a 50-40 lead early in the fourth quarter.

U High scored the next six points to get within four. Smith and Gavin Camp sank 3-pointers before Smith scored on a baseline drive for a 58-47 lead that was too much for the Pioneers to overcome.

"We saw a little mismatch and allowed Kylen to use his strength and quickness to get by his man. We went on a little bit of a run," said Hafermann. "U High is a good team and they're going to make some noise this year. They're not an easy team to score on. Our quickness helped us today."

Camp added 12 points while senior guard Jason King also gave West a huge boost off the bench with 10 points.

"We have a very talented, quick squad," said Smith. "We played really well. Our spacing was really good. We executed really well on offense."

U High received 23 points from Ty Blake while Mason Funk and Ty Minor added 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Pioneers grabbed a 38-27 rebounding advantage, but committed 19 turnovers.

"That third quarter we lost some of their shooters, and they got us spread out and were able to get to the middle of the floor," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell. "They found their shooters and got us into long closeouts, and they were able to play off that."

NCHS-Central

The battle lines were drawn early when NCHS' 6-9 Jaheem Webber and the Saints' 6-6 Colin Hayes locked arms in the lane. Webber picked up two fouls within the first two minutes while Hayes had his second foul later in the first quarter.

Webber fouled out with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter when he drew a technical foul. He had one point and five rebounds in limited action. Hayes fouled out with 3:22 left and scored two points with one rebound.

"I feel like Brad Underwood did last year with Kofi (Cockburn)," said Witzig of the Illinois head coach. "He (Webber) is getting shoved. He's fouled out of two games and barely played this year. We're going to have to learn what we're going to do when teams are pushing and shoving and make it hard to post him."

Witzig said one way to help out Webber will be to do what Brady Starkey did in the first half.

The senior guard nailed 4 of 5 shots from outside the arc. NCHS also was frustrating Certa, who scored 38 points in Monday's win over BHS. Certa had only four points as the Ironmen took a 28-16 halftime lead.

"We just got out of rhythm. That's a credit to them," said Saints' head coach Jason Welch. "We didn't get the ball moving as much as we would like to. They did a great job and boxed Cole in."

Certa found his rhythm after the break. He buried four 3s in the third quarter for all the Saints' points as they cut the deficit to 34-28.

The Saints got within 46-44 on another Certa 3-pointer with 1:31 left. Dexter Niekamp and Robbie Brent then executed a perfect give-and-go that resulted in a Niekamp layup. Certa's sixth 3-pointer of the game drew the Saints within 50-47 before Starkey made two free throws to clinch the win.

Starkey, who finished with 20 points and was 8 of 8 at the line, said Tuesday's practice was crucial to getting their first win.

"It was a lot of defense and a lot focusing on offense getting plays right," he said. "We took it (Monday's loss) pretty hard. We usually don't let up that many points."

Niekamp, a junior forward, added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Brent scored 10 points. Sophomore center Kobe Walker made up for Webber's absence with nine boards.

"It was a very physical game. That's what Normal does. They're physical," said Welch. "But the reality is we gave ourselves an opportunity. Our kids didn't quit and we matched their intensity at the end of the day."