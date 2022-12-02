Normal West ekes out victory against Peoria Richwoods 59-56

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Normal West had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Peoria Richwoods 59-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The last time Peoria Richwoods and Normal West played in a 79-70 game on January 11, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
