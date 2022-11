Normal West earns Intercity Tournament championship

BLOOMINGTON – The Normal West High School basketball team may have surprised the rest of the Intercity Tournament field.

Yet the Wildcats insist they did not surprise themselves.

“We knew what we could do the whole tournament,” said West senior Logan Sluder, who scored 22 points Monday in an 83-73 victory over Central Catholic that clinched the tournament crown. “It’s a great feeling. We haven’t done this in a while. It’s an amazing way to start the season.”

The Wildcats were 3-1 in the tournament for their first Intercity championship since 2011.

In Monday’s first game, Normal Community handled cold-shooting Bloomington 66-39.

Central Catholic, NCHS and U High all finished at 2-2 with BHS at 1-3.

This story will be updated