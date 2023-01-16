Normal West dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Christ the King 67-59

With little to no wiggle room, Normal West nosed past Chicago Christ the King 67-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Elmhurst Timothy Christian and Normal West took on Champaign Central on January 10 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
