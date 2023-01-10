Normal West dispatches Champaign Central 63-44

Normal West tipped and eventually toppled Champaign Central 63-44 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
The last time Normal West and Champaign Central played in a 47-42 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Central faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Normal West took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on January 3 at Normal West High School. For more, click here.
