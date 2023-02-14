NORMAL – The Normal West High School basketball team gave ample warning by winning the Intercity Tournament championship in late November.

And after casting aside a late December, early January five-game losing streak, the Wildcats proved they weren’t done accomplishing goals.

With a determined Bloomington team as the opponent Tuesday, West scaled another mountain by clinching a share of the Big 12 Conference championship with a hard-fought 78-71 victory over the Purple Raiders.

“I’m excited for our players and very happy for them,” Wildcats coach Ed Hafermann said. “To be able to look up there on the conference championship board, each time they walk in here they will see the year they played and know we got conference champions that year.”

West improved to 17-13 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12. The Wildcats play Normal Community on Friday at NCHS with an opportunity to claim the outright crown.

“It’s a great feeling. We’ve been working toward this all season,” said senior guard Logan Sluder. “Toward the middle of the season we definitely went through some rough patches. I feel like our nonconference schedule really helped us playing good teams.”

Action packed

West embraced BHS’ customary fast pace. A highly entertaining and highly competitive contest was the result.

“They came out aggressive. We just tried to stay to our identity and that’s push the ball,” Sluder said. “We were the first one to bite, they made a run and it was a game of runs the rest of the game.”

The Wildcats canned four first-quarter 3-pointers on their way to a 20-14 lead and enjoyed a 27-20 second-quarter cushion after a Sluder 3-pointer.

The Purple Raiders (6-23, 3-7) finished the first half on an 8-1 run and carried a 34-33 edge into halftime after Adam Beasley drilled a 17-foot jumper at the buzzer.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of talent there,” said Hafermann. “It was a dogfight for sure.”

Fourth quarter frenzy

Tied at 50-all through three quarters, BHS and West combined for 49 points in the final period.

The Raiders led 68-67 with 2:03 to play after Jay’Lonnie Stephens scored on a fast break. A Tanner Cupples three-point play at the 1:52 mark handed the Wildcats a lead they would not relinquish.

Gavin Camp scored after West broke the BHS press for a 74-69 margin. A John Shuey bucket brought the Raiders within three, but Cupples and Taylor Hafermann each sank two free throws in the final 24 seconds.

"I was pleased with our players in that they stuck with the game plan. They didn't panic," Coach Hafermann said. "We were able in the fourth quarter to take some wide open shots with some good passes. Even thought Beasley and Niko got some points down the stretch, they weren't easy ones."

Numbers game

Camp topped the Wildcats with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sluder added 18 points (10 in the fourth quarter), Nate Moore 16 and Kylen Smith 14.

BHS received 23 points from Newsome, 20 from Beasley and 17 by Shuey. Newsome and Beasley each grabbed eight rebounds.

The Raiders committed just six turnovers to a similarly impressive seven for the Wildcats.

West shot 50 percent both overall (25 of 50) and from 3-point range (11 of 22). BHS finished at 47 percent from the field (28 of 60) and 32 percent from beyond the arc (7 of 22).

Wilson sidelined

West played without starter CJ Wilson, who suffered a broken finger in practice and will miss the rest of the season, according to Ed Hafermann.

Photos: Bloomington at Normal West boys basketball.