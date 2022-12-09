Normal West blitzes Champaign Centennial in dominating victory 68-47

Normal West controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-47 win against Champaign Centennial at Normal West on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Champaign Centennial and Normal West squared off with February 23, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Normal West faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
