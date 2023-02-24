Normal West posted a narrow 62-53 win over Morton at Normal West on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Morton authored a promising start, taking a 15-14 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Potters constructed a bold start that built a 30-24 gap on the Wildcats heading into the locker room.

Normal West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-34 lead over Morton.

The Wildcats held on with a 24-19 scoring edge in the final quarter.

