Normal University wins tense tussle with Joliet Central 40-39

Normal University edged Joliet Central in a close 40-39 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Normal University a 16-4 lead over Joliet Central.
Normal University kept a 22-17 half margin at Joliet Central's expense.
The third quarter gave Normal University a 30-25 lead over Joliet Central.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Normal University had enough offense to deny Joliet Central in the end.
