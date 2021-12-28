 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University wins tense tussle with Joliet Central 40-39

  • 0

Normal University edged Joliet Central in a close 40-39 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 16-4 lead over Joliet Central.

Normal University kept a 22-17 half margin at Joliet Central's expense.

The third quarter gave Normal University a 30-25 lead over Joliet Central.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Normal University had enough offense to deny Joliet Central in the end.

Recently on December 21 , Normal University squared up on Metamora in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News