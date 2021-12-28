Normal University wins tense tussle with Joliet Central 40-39

Normal University edged Joliet Central in a close 40-39 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Normal University a 16-4 lead over Joliet Central.

Normal University kept a 22-17 half margin at Joliet Central's expense.

The third quarter gave Normal University a 30-25 lead over Joliet Central.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Normal University had enough offense to deny Joliet Central in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.