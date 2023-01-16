Normal University wills its way past Washington in overtime 54-48

Normal University took full advantage of overtime to trip Washington 54-48 on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 10, Washington faced off against Metamora and Normal University took on Tolono Unity on January 7 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.