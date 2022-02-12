Normal University tenderizes Bloomington Central Catholic 69-42

Bloomington Central Catholic had no answers as Normal University roared to a 69-42 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.
The Pioneers registered a 69-42 advantage at half over the Saints.
In recent action on February 7, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Normal University took on Rochester on February 7 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
