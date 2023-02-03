Normal University showed it had the juice to douse Springfield in a points barrage during a 62-35 win on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 17-7 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Pioneers' shooting struck in front for a 35-17 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Normal University thundered to a 57-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators closed the lead with an 8-5 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 28, Normal University faced off against Princeton . For more, click here. Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on January 27 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap.

