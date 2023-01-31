Normal University survives taut tilt with Chatham Glenwood 55-51

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Normal University had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chatham Glenwood 55-51 at Normal University High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Normal University and Chatham Glenwood fashioned a 16-16 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 25-24 half margin at the Titans' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-40.

The Pioneers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-11 points differential.

In recent action on January 24, Normal University faced off against Decatur MacArthur. For results, click here.

