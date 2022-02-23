Normal University sews up Riverton 51-44

Normal University upended Riverton for a narrow 51-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
The start wasn't the problem for Riverton, who began with a 11-6 edge over Normal University through the end of the first quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Pioneers added to their advantage with a 45-33 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on February 15, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Riverton took on Kewanee Wethersfield on February 12 at Riverton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.