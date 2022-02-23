Normal University sews up Riverton 51-44

Normal University upended Riverton for a narrow 51-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Riverton, who began with a 11-6 edge over Normal University through the end of the first quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Pioneers added to their advantage with a 45-33 margin in the closing period.

