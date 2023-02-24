Normal University grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to an 82-54 win over Williamsville.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Normal University faced off against Rockford Lutheran . Click here for a recap. Williamsville took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Feb. 18 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.