Normal University responds to adversity to stop Minonk Fieldcrest 58-28

Normal University fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Minonk Fieldcrest 58-28 at Minonk Fieldcrest High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 16, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Normal University took on Rochester on December 16 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
