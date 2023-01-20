Normal University produces precision performance against Jacksonville 52-30

Normal University controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-30 win against Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Jacksonville and Normal University squared off with January 4, 2022 at Jacksonville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Washington on January 16 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap.
