Normal University pockets slim win over Tolono Unity 56-48

Normal University eventually plied victory away from Tolono Unity 56-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 30, Normal University faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
