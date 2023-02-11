Saddled up and ready to go, Normal University spurred past Bloomington Central Catholic 58-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Normal University and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with February 12, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Normal University faced off against Springfield . Click here for a recap. Bloomington Central Catholic took on Nashville on February 3 at Nashville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.