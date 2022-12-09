Normal University dances past Chatham Glenwood 54-37

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Normal University prevailed over Chatham Glenwood 54-37 at Chatham Glenwood High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a slim 28-21 gap over the Titans at the half.

Chatham Glenwood clawed to within 35-31 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Pioneers added to their advantage with a 19-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.