 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University dances past Chatham Glenwood 54-37

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Normal University prevailed over Chatham Glenwood 54-37 at Chatham Glenwood High on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a slim 28-21 gap over the Titans at the half.

Chatham Glenwood clawed to within 35-31 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Pioneers added to their advantage with a 19-6 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 3, Normal University squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News