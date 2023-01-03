 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal University casts spell on Jacksonville 49-44

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal University's direction just enough to squeeze past Jacksonville 49-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.

The last time Jacksonville and Normal University played in a 58-44 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Normal University faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Jacksonville took on Marion on December 28 at Marion High School. For results, click here.

