Saddled up and ready to go, Normal spurred past Normal West 59-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

Normal opened with a 20-7 advantage over Normal West through the first quarter.

The Ironmen's shooting moved in front for a 30-16 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Normal West trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 43-32.

The Ironmen put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 16-15 in the last stanza.

