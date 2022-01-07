Normal tenderizes Danville 58-31

Normal offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Danville with an all-around effort during this 58-31 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
In recent action on December 30, Normal faced off against East St. Louis and Danville took on Bloomington on December 29 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.