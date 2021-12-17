Normal smashes through Peoria Richwoods 58-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Normal broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-36 explosion on Peoria Richwoods during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 10, Normal faced off against Champaign Centennial and Peoria Richwoods took on Peoria on December 10 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.