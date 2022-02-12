Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on February 5 , Normal squared up on Oswego in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Maroons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-11 advantage over the Ironmen as the first quarter ended.
The Maroons came from behind to grab the advantage 23-19 at half over the Ironmen.
