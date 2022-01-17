Normal routs Rockford Guilford 68-39

Normal rolled past Rockford Guilford for a comfortable 68-39 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 17.
The first quarter gave the Ironmen an 18-8 lead over the Vikings.
The Ironmen fought to a 25-12 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
The Ironmen and the Vikings were engaged in a gross affair at 48-19 as the fourth quarter started.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 68-39 tie.
