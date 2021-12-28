 Skip to main content
Normal rains all over Chicago North Lawndale 68-48

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal's 68-48 throttling of Chicago North Lawndale in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

Normal's shooting moved to a 34-20 lead over Chicago North Lawndale at the intermission.

The Ironmen's upper-hand showed as they carried a 51-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 22 , Normal squared up on Collinsville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

