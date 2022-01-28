Normal pounds out steady beat in win over Normal Community West 53-45

Normal poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 53-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

There was no room for doubt as Normal added to its advantage with a 25-18 margin in the closing period.

