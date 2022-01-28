Normal pounds out steady beat in win over Normal Community West 53-45

Normal poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 53-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
In recent action on January 15, Normal Community West faced off against Naperville Neuqua Valley and Normal took on Rockford Guilford on January 17 at Rockford Guilford High School. Click here for a recap
Normal fought to a 28-27 half margin at Normal Community West's expense.
There was no room for doubt as Normal added to its advantage with a 25-18 margin in the closing period.
