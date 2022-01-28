 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal pounds out steady beat in win over Normal Community West 53-45

  • 0

Normal poked just enough holes in Normal Community West's defense to garner a taut 53-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

In recent action on January 15, Normal Community West faced off against Naperville Neuqua Valley and Normal took on Rockford Guilford on January 17 at Rockford Guilford High School. Click here for a recap

Normal fought to a 28-27 half margin at Normal Community West's expense.

There was no room for doubt as Normal added to its advantage with a 25-18 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News