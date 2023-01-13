Normal posts win at Peoria Richwoods' expense 55-42

Riding a wave of production, Normal surfed over Peoria Richwoods 55-42 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Normal and Peoria Richwoods played in a 58-36 game on December 17, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on January 7, Normal squared off with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
