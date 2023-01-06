Normal posts win at Champaign Central's expense 59-41

Normal grabbed a 59-41 victory at the expense of Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Normal and Champaign Central faced off on December 3, 2021 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Champaign Central faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Normal took on Oswego on December 29 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.