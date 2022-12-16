Normal posts win at Bloomington's expense 66-50

Normal dumped Bloomington 66-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Normal and Bloomington faced off on February 17, 2022 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Normal took on Peoria Manual on December 9 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap
