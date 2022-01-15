Normal pockets narrow victory over Naperville Neuqua Valley 55-49

Normal wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-49 victory over Naperville Neuqua Valley in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.
Naperville Neuqua Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Normal 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Normal's shooting moved to a 24-23 lead over Naperville Neuqua Valley at the half.
The Ironmen's edge showed as they carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Ironmen outscored the Wildcats 20-17 in the final period.
