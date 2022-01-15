Normal pockets narrow victory over Naperville Neuqua Valley 55-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-49 victory over Naperville Neuqua Valley in Illinois boys basketball action on January 15.

Naperville Neuqua Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Normal 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Normal's shooting moved to a 24-23 lead over Naperville Neuqua Valley at the half.

The Ironmen's edge showed as they carried a 35-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Ironmen outscored the Wildcats 20-17 in the final period.

