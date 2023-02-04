Normal turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 61-42 win over Yorkville Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Yorkville Christian faced off against Peoria Quest . For a full recap, click here. Normal took on Peoria on January 27 at Peoria High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.