Normal nips Peoria Manual in scare 60-52

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal's direction just enough to squeeze past Peoria Manual 60-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Peoria Manual faced off against Metamora and Normal took on Normal Community West on January 28 at Normal Community West. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Ironmen a 34-25 lead over the Rams.
Normal enjoyed a tight margin over Peoria Manual with a 60-52 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.