Normal mows down Bloomington 67-41

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal's 67-41 throttling of Bloomington for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 17.

The Ironmen opened with a 23-5 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.

Normal's shooting stomped on to a 33-17 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.

Normal's might showed as it carried a 52-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

