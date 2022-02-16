Normal mows down Bloomington 67-41

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal's 67-41 throttling of Bloomington for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 17.
The Ironmen opened with a 23-5 advantage over the Purple Raiders through the first quarter.
Normal's shooting stomped on to a 33-17 lead over Bloomington at the intermission.
Normal's might showed as it carried a 52-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 12, Normal faced off against Moline and Bloomington took on DeKalb on February 12 at DeKalb High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
