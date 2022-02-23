Normal mauls Pekin in strong showing 60-25

Normal left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pekin 60-25 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
Normal opened with a 23-2 advantage over Pekin through the first quarter.
Normal's offense pulled ahead to a 38-7 lead over Pekin at the half.
In recent action on February 18, Normal faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Pekin took on Washington on February 15 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.