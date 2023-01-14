 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal ekes out victory against Aurora Metea Valley 76-67

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Normal wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 76-67 over Aurora Metea Valley on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Aurora Metea Valley faced off against Chicago Taft and Normal took on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic on January 7 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News